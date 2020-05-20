237 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $134.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.47. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $99.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.81.

