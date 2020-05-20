2,190 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 521,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 76,373 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000.

PHYS stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

