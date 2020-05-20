1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for 1life Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 1life Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.79 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ONEM. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of 1life Healthcare stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60. 1life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $36.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 3.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

