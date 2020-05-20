1,853 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,913,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 612,656 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,516,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Cfra reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.52.

YUM stock opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.75. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,093 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

