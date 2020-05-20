16,888 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 130,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 389,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $11,561,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 353.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 163,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127,104 shares during the period. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.28.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -231.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,875 shares of company stock valued at $70,154. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

