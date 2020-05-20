12,170 Shares in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSBD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 399,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 72,923 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $4,115,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 252,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,160,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 192,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

In related news, insider Jonathan Lamm bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jordan Walter purchased 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $35,590.95. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,258.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $313,833 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

