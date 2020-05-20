1,191 Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $48.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

