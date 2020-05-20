1,022 Shares in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $266,399,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after purchasing an additional 654,492 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after purchasing an additional 516,458 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 422,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,304 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.37.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $137.03 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.46 and a 200 day moving average of $160.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

