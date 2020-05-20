$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. NCR reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on NCR shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

In other news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 5,700 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,035.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore acquired 2,800 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,420,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269,918 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in NCR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,060,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NCR by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,750,000 after acquiring an additional 310,463 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NCR by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,366,000 after acquiring an additional 756,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in NCR by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,753,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. NCR has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.