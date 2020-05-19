Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 143.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,751,000 after buying an additional 1,614,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,448,000 after buying an additional 1,815,178 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,907,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,263,000 after buying an additional 47,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,933,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,982,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,011,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of BRO opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

In related news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

