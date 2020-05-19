Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 223.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total transaction of $7,763,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 372,428 shares of company stock worth $158,749,047 in the last ninety days. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.67.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $370.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

