Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,536 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VF were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in VF by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 107,788 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VF by 3,059.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 99,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 95,979 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in VF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in VF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VFC. Raymond James began coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

VFC opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

