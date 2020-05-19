Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,842 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 350.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 75.3% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

