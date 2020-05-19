Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.80 Million Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RingCentral from $225.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $263.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.69. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $292.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -208.78 and a beta of 0.59.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $127,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total value of $5,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,595,207.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,218 shares of company stock valued at $37,142,174. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

