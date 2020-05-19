Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.76 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.17% of Itron worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,800.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,014. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITRI opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.83 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

