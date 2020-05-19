Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.72 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,965,610,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,960,000 after buying an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $931,686,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,820,000 after buying an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,262,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total value of $689,592.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,329,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,457 shares of company stock valued at $323,342,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $998.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $811.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $803.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,017.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $840.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

