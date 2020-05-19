Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,023 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NYSE:UDR opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.64. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $321.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.30 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,113.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.