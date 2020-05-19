Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Teleflex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.40.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $50,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,443 shares of company stock valued at $810,601 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFX opened at $353.08 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.22.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

