Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 9,029 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,554,000 after buying an additional 1,107,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,253,000 after purchasing an additional 123,417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,810,000 after purchasing an additional 799,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $255,510,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average of $88.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.81.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

