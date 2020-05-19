ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZIOP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $604.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.50. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Third Security LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

