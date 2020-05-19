Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a hold rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.37.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

