ZINC 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $13.77 and $51.55. ZINC has a market capitalization of $21,998.96 and approximately $4.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 67.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.87 or 0.03380629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00053485 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031167 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001962 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,578 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $18.94, $5.60, $10.39, $32.15, $24.68, $13.77, $24.43, $7.50, $50.98, $20.33 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

