Zai Lab Ltd to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.54) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zai Lab in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.54) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.63).

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZLAB. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $70.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.06. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zai Lab by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Zai Lab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,367,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

