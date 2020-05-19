Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

PWFL has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on PowerFleet from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PowerFleet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerFleet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $122.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.00. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.50.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 894.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PowerFleet

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc

