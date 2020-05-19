Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

ZSAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zosano Pharma from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of ZSAN opened at $0.84 on Friday. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

