Zacks Investment Research Lowers Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Xenetic Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

XBIO opened at $0.88 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Xenetic Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

