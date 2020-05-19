Zacks Investment Research Lowers X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.38.

XFOR opened at $9.00 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $149.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $17,639,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,141,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 548,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 75,970 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 873,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 153,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 122.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 331,982 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

