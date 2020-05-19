Zacks Investment Research Lowers WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity and IoT company. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of WISeKey International in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

WKEY opened at $3.97 on Friday. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT). The company offers microchips in various IoT sectors, including connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.

