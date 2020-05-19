Zacks Investment Research Lowers WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

WDFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $173.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.65. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of -0.09.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in WD-40 by 83.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,149,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $23,817,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 233.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,280 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $6,206,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

