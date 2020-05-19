Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VIR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE:VIR opened at $40.10 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $114,416.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,416.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 75,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $2,253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,521.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,990.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

