Zacks Investment Research Lowers TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TUIFY. ValuEngine raised TUI AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered TUI AG/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Commerzbank raised TUI AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TUI AG/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.
About TUI AG/ADR
TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.
