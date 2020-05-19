Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NEPH opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. Nephros has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 56.37% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPH. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros in the first quarter valued at about $21,391,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros in the first quarter valued at about $975,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nephros during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 238.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

