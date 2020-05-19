Zacks Investment Research Lowers Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XCUR. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a report on Friday.

Shares of XCUR stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. Exicure has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abingworth LLP lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 6,977,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 727,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 13.7% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 3,284,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 395,907 shares in the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,707,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 395,945 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern University purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at $4,474,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at $3,654,000.

