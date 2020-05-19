Zacks: Analysts Set $12.25 Target Price for Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $12.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Grid Dynamics an industry rank of 121 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,278,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,779,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,800,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,840,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

