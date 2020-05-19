Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yelp in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the local business review company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

YELP stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 806.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

