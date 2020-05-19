Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $38.60 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San bought 1,900 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,718.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $72,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,947 in the last 90 days. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.