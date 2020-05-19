WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.41

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and traded as low as $24.62. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 716,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DON. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.