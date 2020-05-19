Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WINA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Winmark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Winmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $135.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.08. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 374.83% and a net margin of 43.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,160.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $1,692,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,498,083.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $2,897,654. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WINA. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Winmark by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Winmark by 435.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

