WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on WildBrain from $1.65 to $1.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated an average rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of WildBrain in a research note on Sunday, February 16th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Shares of WildBrain stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. WildBrain has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.32.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.