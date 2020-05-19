WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on WidePoint from $0.70 to $0.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of WYY stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.02 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WidePoint stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of WidePoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

