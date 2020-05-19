Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Position Trimmed by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,492,000 after acquiring an additional 366,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,772,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,808,000 after acquiring an additional 552,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $277,446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,489,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $231,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 5,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,904.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WY opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.93. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.