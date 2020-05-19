Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Synopsys by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 91,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,486.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $733,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $159.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $166.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.37.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra reduced their price target on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

