Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXD. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

