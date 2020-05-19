Western Energy Services (WRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$45.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.67 million.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

WRG stock opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. Western Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.29.

WRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Western Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.