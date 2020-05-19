Western Energy Services (WEEEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.73 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 41.32%.

WEEEF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Western Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

