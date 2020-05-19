Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Copper Corporation is an exploration and development company focused in the exploration and production of gold, copper and molybdenum. Its reserves are located in Copper Project (Hushamu) in British Columbia and the Redstone property in the Northwest Territories. Western Copper Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.75) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $0.72 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Copper and Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Western Copper and Gold worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

