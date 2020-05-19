Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE WIW opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

