Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN):

5/14/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $27.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $11.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/5/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $23.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $6.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $23.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

4/14/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

4/8/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/6/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

3/20/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $873.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at $766,742.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

