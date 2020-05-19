Wedbush Weighs in on Hercules Capital Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Hercules Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

NYSE HTGC opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.