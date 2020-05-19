Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of WSBF opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $338.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.23.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth $5,784,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 284,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

